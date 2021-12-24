Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

