Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91. The company has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

