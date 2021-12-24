Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report sales of $62.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.94 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $43.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $216.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $276.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.29 million to $285.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,950 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,173. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIGC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. 906,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. BigCommerce has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

