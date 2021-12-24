$0.90 EPS Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. Universal Display reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.43. 185,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,996. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 427.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,565.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 72,001 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

