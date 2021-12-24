Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,722.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 19.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $104,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 168,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

