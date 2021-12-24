1,920 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average of $128.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

