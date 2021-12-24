Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,912 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $87,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $498.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

