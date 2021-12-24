$0.10 EPS Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is ($0.27). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 103,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,872. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $173.65 million, a PE ratio of 735.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

