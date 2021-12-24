Bfsg LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,396,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 155,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,610,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period.

BATS JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

