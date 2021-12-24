$0.43 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 368,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $826.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

