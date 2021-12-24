Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 239 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.10. The firm has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.