The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,025,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,966,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

