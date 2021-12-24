Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $131,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 65,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,699,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $347.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

