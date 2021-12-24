Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,043.78 and its 200 day moving average is $820.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

