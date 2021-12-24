First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Raises Dividend to $1.32 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.316 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $5.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $75.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

