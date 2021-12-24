Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.01. 3,342,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.04. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

