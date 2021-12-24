Congress Park Capital LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

