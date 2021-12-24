Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.