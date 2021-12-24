Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $653.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $643.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

