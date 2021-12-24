Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 77.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $381.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

