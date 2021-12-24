Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

