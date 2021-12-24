Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCDX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,634,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $31,408,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,687,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 60,989 shares during the period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

