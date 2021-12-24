I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $87.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $83,656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 166.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,168,000 after buying an additional 477,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after buying an additional 424,738 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAB stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 235,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

