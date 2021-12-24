Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $769.22 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $769.22 million and approximately $86.30 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $1,196.49 or 0.02355555 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.85 or 0.07982839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.42 or 1.00115808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

