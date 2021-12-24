Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.54.

PYCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYCR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. 366,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.