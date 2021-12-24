Hord Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $219,151.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.85 or 0.07982839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.42 or 1.00115808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,482,894 coins.

