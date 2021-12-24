PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $7,982.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,794.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.36 or 0.00892535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00254103 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00023782 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003090 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PXLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.