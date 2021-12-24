Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Rainwater Charitable Foundation

Rainwater Charitable Foundation increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 93.2% of Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rainwater Charitable Foundation owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $146,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

