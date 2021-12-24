RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,910 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $133.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

