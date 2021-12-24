JD.com’s (JD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $110.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of JD stock traded down $5.10 on Thursday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,509,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,080,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 19.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 15.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

