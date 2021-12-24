United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.19. 2,573,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

