Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 16,679 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.69. The company had a trading volume of 211,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,118. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

