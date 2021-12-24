Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Hits Market Cap of $11.75 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $11.75 million and $417,130.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

