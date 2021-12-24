$0.15 EPS Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. Ecovyst posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,621. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

