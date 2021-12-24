Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.52. 633,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

