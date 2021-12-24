LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.99. 233,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,583. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average is $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

