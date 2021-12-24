LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.99. 233,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,583. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average is $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.