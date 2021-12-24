Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,851 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $152,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $913.92 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $925.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $900.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

