Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 71,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 64,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

