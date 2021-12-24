Navalign LLC Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $320.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.57 and a 200 day moving average of $301.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

