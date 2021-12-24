SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

