Sawyer & Company Inc Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 3.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Sysco by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

