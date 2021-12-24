MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 153,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 161,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 700,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.