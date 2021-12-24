Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $576,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 26,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.78 and a 200-day moving average of $260.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

