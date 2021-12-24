West Coast Financial LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

