West Coast Financial LLC Sells 411 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $2,157,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $85.13 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

