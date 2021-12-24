Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $37.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.36. 568,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,826. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

