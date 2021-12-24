reflect.finance (RFI) Price Up 17.8% This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $430,877.29 and approximately $410.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007061 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,443,389 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

