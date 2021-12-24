Brokerages Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will announce sales of $481.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.70 million and the lowest is $474.00 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $473.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 444,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CoreCivic by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock remained flat at $$10.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 443,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.06. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

