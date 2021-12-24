iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,489 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Motco raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $143.88 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day moving average of $138.11.

