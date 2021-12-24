Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Reduced by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457,288 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $102,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 676,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,157,152,000 after buying an additional 1,196,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,076,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,277,126. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

